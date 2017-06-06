Report: London attacker watched Michigan cleric's YouTube videos

(AP Photo/Meredith/Metropolitan Police) This is an undated three photo combo of Khuram Shazad Butt, left, Rachid Redouane, centre and Youssef Zaghba who have been named as the suspects in Saturday's attack at London Bridge.

A British media outlet reports one of the London Bridge terror suspects was influenced by a Michigan cleric described as “the infamous American hate preacher."

According to a report from the Telegraph, a former friend of one of the London terror suspects said the man often watched YouTube videos of Ahmad Musa Jibril, a Dearborn cleric reportedly popular with ISIS fighters.

The Telegraph reported the friend told BBC’s Asian Network:

"He used to listen to a lot of Musa (Jibril). I have heard some of this stuff and it's very radical. I am surprised this stuff is still on YouTube and is easily accessible. I phoned the anti-terror hotline. I spoke to the gentleman. I told him about our conversation and why I think he was radicalized.”

The suspect’s name was not mentioned in the BBC or Telegraph report. However, UK police have now identified the three suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane, and Youssef Zaghba.

The men are accused of killing seven people Saturday night and injuring 48 others.

A 2014 report said that Jibril, 45, was the most popular religious leader for ISIS fighters from the West, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Free Press also reported Jibril has never been charged with a terrorism crime, but he was charged and later convicted of 42 counts of fraud of almost $400,000. He served a 6 ½ year sentence and released in 2012.

