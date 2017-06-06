Southwest's 3-day deal includes Michigan flights for less than $100

Looking for a cheap getaway?

Southwest Airlines launched its three-day sale Tuesday, which includes flights from Detroit Metro and Bishop International Airport for less than $100.

Some conditions do apply, though. Travelers must book their flight by this Thursday, June 8. Some blackout dates apply and you must travel between August 22 and December 13.

From Detroit:

To Atlanta, GA starting at $77 or 4,205 points one-way

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Denver, CO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Nashville, TN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To St. Louis, MO starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

From Flint:

To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

From Grand Rapids:

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Denver, CO starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

