BREAKING: MSU dismisses King, Corley, Vance after sexual assault charges

Three Michigan State football players have been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January.

Arrests warrants signed Tuesday by an Ingham County judge name Donnie Corley, Demetric Vance and Josh King. It was not clear when they would be arraigned.

Corley and Vance face third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Coach Mark Dantonio says all three players have been dismissed from the football program.

Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.

Dantonio issued the following statement Tuesday:

“With the criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, I have decided that regardless of the final outcome of the criminal process, these three individuals have been dismissed from our program, effective immediately.



“When we choose student-athletes to come to MSU, we enter into a relationship with them and their families, and we welcome them into ours. We emphasize that success on the field is not enough, as I made clear when all three individuals were suspended four months ago upon us learning of the allegations. They also must embrace our core principles, which include integrity, respect and accountability. The individuals in this case put themselves in a compromising position and did not live up to the standards we have outlined for our program.



“Sexual assault has no place in our community, and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family.



“This is an extremely challenging situation that we have taken very seriously and has affected everyone in this program. The high standards I have established for this program will not change, and the values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. I expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflect the ideals of this university.”

