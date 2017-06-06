Breaking: 2 lanes of I-69 closed due to semi-truck crash - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: 2 lanes of I-69 closed due to semi-truck crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two lanes of westbound I-69 in Genesee County are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

It happened on I-69 after M-54/Dort Highway.

Mi Drive reports that after Exit 138, the left and center lanes are blocked.

The crash happened at 12:38 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

