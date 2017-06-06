Gladwin awarded $500,000 for water treatment facility

The City of Gladwin has been awarded a $534,237 grant to help build a new water treatment facility.

The U.S. Department of commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) distributed the funds that are expected to create or retain more than 140 jobs and generate $330,000 in private investment.

“We commend the city of Gladwin on their efforts to provide the critical infrastructure businesses need to grow and thrive,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. “This project will make existing businesses more competitive and will help to attract new private investment to the city.”

The new water facility will be designed to help remove iron and hydrogen sulfide that is naturally occurring in the city’s water supply.

