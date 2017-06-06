Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he's undecided about signing legislation that would require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

The Republican-led Senate enrolled the bill Tuesday after it previously won mostly party-line approval in the Legislature.

The measure would require a "Choose Life" plate to be issued by June 2018. Michigan currently has fundraising plates for universities and 14 special causes such as breast cancer awareness.

The anti-abortion plate would cost $35 more than it does to buy a standard plate initially.

The money would go to a fund whose board is controlled by Right to Life of Michigan. The board would disperse grants to nonprofits including crisis pregnancy centers and those promoting "life-affirming programs and projects."

To read Senate Bill 163, click here.

