Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate - WNEM TV 5

Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate

Posted: Updated:
Source: State of Michigan Source: State of Michigan
LANSING, MI (AP) -

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he's undecided about signing legislation that would require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

The Republican-led Senate enrolled the bill Tuesday after it previously won mostly party-line approval in the Legislature.

The measure would require a "Choose Life" plate to be issued by June 2018. Michigan currently has fundraising plates for universities and 14 special causes such as breast cancer awareness.

The anti-abortion plate would cost $35 more than it does to buy a standard plate initially.

The money would go to a fund whose board is controlled by Right to Life of Michigan. The board would disperse grants to nonprofits including crisis pregnancy centers and those promoting "life-affirming programs and projects."

To read Senate Bill 163, click here.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.