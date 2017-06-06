Boxer's uncle charged after opponent is hit in ring

A boxer's uncle, who is also his trainer, has been charged with assault after he was seen on video punching his nephew's opponent in the ring after a fight.

A spokesman for the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office says Leon Lawson Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with assault.

Lawson's nephew is Andre Dirrell, who was fighting Jose Uzcategui on May 20 at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, outside of Washington. Dirrell won the interim super middleweight title after Uzcategui was disqualified.

The referee ruled that Uzcategui had punched Dirrell after the bell.

Prosecutors say Lawson then punched Uzcategui in the face.

A lawyer listed for Lawson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

