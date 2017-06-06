Michigan city rejects pennies for man's $270 fine - WNEM TV 5

Michigan city rejects pennies for man's $270 fine

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) -

A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.

But so far the city of Jackson isn't accepting the coins.

Brian McGonegal has tried to pay off his debt by making a series of $27 payments with 2,700 pennies.

Jackson Treasurer Randy Wrozek says McGonegal typically shows up with just minutes left in the work day and expects employees to count the coins. Wrozek says, "It's not practical."

McGonegal acknowledges the unusual form of payment is his way of protesting the fine. He tells the Jackson Citizen Patriot that he was penalized for having trash in his yard.

McGonegal says Jackson officials are making him pay so they can maintain an image of a "picture-perfect" community. 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.