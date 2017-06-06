Police: Knife-wielding man arrested in Frankenmuth - WNEM TV 5

Police: Knife-wielding man arrested in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Police have arrested a man they say was armed with a knife.

He was taken into custody in the parking lot of Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth Tuesday afternoon, Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer said.

The incident started about 3:10 p.m.

The man barricaded himself in a car for a while before he was arrested, Mawer said.

Police thought the man was getting ready to leave the area so they disabled his vehicle to prevent a car chase.

It is unclear what sparked the incident.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

