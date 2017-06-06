Gun sales on the rise in U.S.

A recent increase in terror-related attacks across Europe is leading more Americans to arm themselves with firearms.

Gun sales across the United States has reached record numbers in the month of May. If sales continue to trend upward, it could make 2017 the first or second highest year for gun sales ever.

"I never thought I'd really care to own one," said Sherry McQuiston, gun owner.

McQuiston has had a gun for about a year. She wanted to feel more comfortable using it so she put in some practice time at the range at Duncan's Outdoor Shop.

"I want to know that I know what to say and what to do," McQuiston said.

Glenn Duncan, owner, said gun sales were up in May - mirroring a national trend that saw a record-breaking month for federal background checks for gun purchases.

Duncan said in a dangerous world a gun may be your best and only defense.

"People want to go and be able to protect themselves and that's a big thing right now," Duncan said.

Even though gun sales have been up recently, Duncan said he does not expect that trend to continue. He did say now is a great time to purchase a firearm.

"The manufacturers overproduced. Right now you're seeing a lot of rebates. Right now is not a bad time to buy because of rebates," Duncan said.

For her part, McQuiston hopes she never has to use her weapon but she wants to be prepared just in case.

"Even though you've been careful about where you are and who's around you, I think you're going to handle it better and fewer people will get hurt if you have some comfort in handling whatever protection you choose," McQuiston said.

In the month of May, more than 1.9 million background checks were run through the federal government's database. That's about 70,000 more than May of 2016.

