Police: No students hurt after car hits school bus

No students were injured after a car rear-ended a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 3 p.m. at Trumbull and Nebobish in Bay City.

The bus was stopped on Trumbull when a car rear-ended it, Bay City Public Safety Deputy Director Ed Bromberg said.

The students on the bus and the bus driver were not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Bromberg said.

It is unclear if the school bus was a Bay City Public Schools' bus.

