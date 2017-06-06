1 killed, 1 wounded after setting up meeting to buy sneakers - WNEM TV 5

1 killed, 1 wounded after setting up meeting to buy sneakers

DETROIT (AP) -

A 17-year-old has been shot to death near a Detroit high school after setting up an online meeting to supposedly buy Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

The teen and a 21-year-old picked up a third man Tuesday afternoon and were driving to another location to get the shoes when a fight broke out in the vehicle about 2 p.m.

The teen driver was shot in the head and chest. His 21-year-old passenger was wounded. The man they picked up ran away after the shooting outside Loyola High School on the city's West Side.

Police have recovered two guns and say the shooting had no connection to the school, which was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

