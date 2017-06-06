Chalk art on display during Jazz on Jefferson

Sidewalk chalk art will be on display during this year's Jazz on Jefferson in downtown Saginaw.

David Zinn, an Ann Arbor based artist, began drawing the three dimensional art renderings on Tuesday. You can see the drawings at the Andersen Enrichment Center and Hoyt Library.

“Maybe if I’m lucky, I’ll manage to find spots to draw that aren’t scheduled,” he said. “Because, to my mind, that’s the very best version of this where people stumble across something they didn’t see coming.”

Zinn said there will be an X at each drawing to illustrate the best place to stand to see the image.

“Every installation is an anamorphic illusion, which is a technique of drawing where even though the drawing is two-dimensional, when it’s seen from the perfect point of view, it seems like a three-dimensional object," he said.

Jazz on Jefferson is Wednesday from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

