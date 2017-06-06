Sheriff's office: 3 hospitalized after crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Galbraith Line Road and Todd Road in Sanilac County.

A 2011 maroon Subaru was traveling southbound on Todd Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2012 silver Chrysler minivan traveling on Galbraith Line Road, a witness to the crash told authorities.

The Subaru was driven by a 65-year-old Croswell woman and her 63-year-old husband was in the passenger seat, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

A 33-year-old pregnant woman, from Brown City, was driving the minivan.

All three of them were taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.