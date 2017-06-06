Police take down basketball hoops after heated game leads to shots fired

Local leaders in one community took down the basketball hoops at a local park after a heated confrontation.

"Soon as school lets out my son Dominic, he lives and breathes basketball," said Dave Wolford, resident.

Dominic likes to play basketball with some friends from the neighborhood, but now their game is played in a driveway.

That's because the hoops in Sand Hill Park, where they usually play, are gone. Saginaw Township leaders decided to remove the backboards and rims because of a day that sounded like it came out of the wild west.

"There was just random gunfire, a pause and then much more gunfire," Wolford said.

Police said a game on the court got heated and somebody pulled a gun and fired it several times in the air.

Wolford said getting rid of the hoops will discourage troublemakers from coming to the park.

"I think it was a good thing. They are not being used in the proper way. Once again, the foul language and it's bringing a lot of outsiders in. Which we try to welcome, but when it gets too scary it's just not safe," Wolford said.

Cortez Davis was in the park Tuesday night with his 3-year-old son.

He said his son is just learning to play basketball and said it is not fair to punish everybody.

"It just takes away from some of the places we can go to. It gives us a limit of some of the places we can go to," Davis said.

Right now it is up in the air as to whether or not the hoops will be put back up.

"At the end of the day it's not going to stop what's going to happen. I mean, you can take them down. It's just going to stop it from being in that area," Davis said.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said this was a preventative measure and they will reevaluate putting the hoops back up.

