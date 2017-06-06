18 new firefighters graduate training

It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it.

A new class of firefighters is ready to take on the challenge after months of rigorous training. The 18 new public servants are eager to get to work serving the community they call home.

For some of them it's a dream come true.

"I can remember dad coming home from calls and thinking it was the coolest thing," said Josh Martinski, with the Auburn/Williams Fire Department. "Sometimes it would be really late at night and I could get to see him. I knew at that point that I wanted to be a firefighter."

For the past six months these men and women worked their way through the Bay County Fire Academy completing vigorous exercises and running into burning buildings.

"We stress that from the very beginning that this may not be for them. We do lose a few students every year, but this year everybody stuck with it and sometimes they find out they really don't want to do this," Monitor Township Fire Chief John Kramer said.

Fighting fire is far from glamorous. The job is unpredictable, the work is dangerous and the pay is less than stellar. Even with that reality it hasn't put out the passion Adrianna Mysliwski has to serve the public and save lives. Mysliwski is a Bay City police officer and now firefighter.

"The job aspect's hours, they suck. But I like doing what I do. I like helping people and knowing that I can save a life makes me feel better about myself on the inside," Mysliwski said.

The 2017 fire academy class will be serving nine Bay County agencies starting immediately including Bay City, Essexville and Bangor Township.

