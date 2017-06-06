Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening has had surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be out three to four months.

The team made the announcement Tuesday, a day after he had a procedure for his broken ankle and torn tendons.

Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season, finishing with three goals and 11 assists. He has 24 goals and 60 points since making his NHL debut with Detroit during the 2013-14 season.



