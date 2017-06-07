Traffic Alert: Water main break floods Midland roads - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Water main break floods Midland roads

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

There is a large water main break in the area of Dartmouth and Cambridge Street in Midland.

The Water Department is aware and is sending crews to work on the problem.

Currently there is water over the road in this area.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.