Michael Moore launches 'TrumpiLeaks' website for whistleblowers

Flint native Michael Moore is hoping to get the goods on President Donald Trump. 

The controversial filmmaker has launched "TrumpiLeaks," a whistleblower site dedicated to gathering information on the commander in chief. 

TrumpiLeaks is a portal on Moore's personal site, where people can securely send photos, video and documents directly to Moore. 

Check it out for yourself, here

