JOBS: GM hiring part-time, temporary workers in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

General Motors is looking for part-time and temporary workers.

Positions involve work on Saturdays, Mondays and Fridays with additional days potentially available on a voluntary basis.

Starting wage is $15.78 per hour.

Health care options and holiday pay are available after 90 days.

