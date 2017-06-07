A Thursday repeat

We have a gorgeous stretch of weather on tap for the next few days, with just a minor speed bump before a hot weekend!

Overnight

Generally clear skies will continue to reign supreme overnight, providing us with a great view of the nearly-full Moon. Unlike the past few nights, winds will be a non-issue, and nearly nonexistent for much of the night.

The clearing, lack of wind, and low humidity will result in another slate of chilly temps by morning. Expect lows to dip to the upper 40s and low 50s once again.

Thursday

The pleasant weather we enjoyed on Wednesday will keep on rolling through Thursday with a very similar conditions expected. Abundant sunshine will once again be found over the region and we'll warm up even more efficiently than today.

40s and 50s will jump into the 70s by lunchtime with highs expected to reach into the middle and upper 70s. We'll even get a bit of a break at the lake shore with winds taking more of a southwesterly turn.

While the evening will still feature plenty of sun, clouds will be on the increase late Thursday and into Friday ahead of our next chance of rain. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight Thursday and during the day on Friday.

Friday

A few scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day on Friday, but it looks like not everyone will see rain. Highs will be a little cooler due to increased cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle 70s for most locations.

The best chance for thunderstorms Friday will be in the afternoon with the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that do develop are expected to stay below severe limits. The rain will end Friday night and we will be dry (and hot) as we head into the weekend.

