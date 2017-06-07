Beautiful weather settles in

After a few clouds yesterday, skies really started clearing overnight leaving us with a cool start to our Wednesday. While a jacket is a good idea this morning, it won't be necessary this afternoon. We have a gorgeous stretch of weather the next few days, we break it down below!

Today & Tonight

We're in the 40s and 50s as you head out the door today but we will be warming up fast with the upper 60s and lower 70s expected by lunchtime, with middle 70s on the way for the afternoon. While winds have died down, we'll still have a slight breeze off the water so our lakeshore areas will be cooler again.

Skies will be generally clear today with just a few clouds here and there throughout the day. If you don't have any plans outside today or this evening, make some! It's a perfect night for whatever you have planned, including the Jazz on Jefferson event in Saginaw.

We'll see temperatures in the 60s and 70s this evening before clearing skies allow temperatures to drop off into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Thursday

The pleasant weather keeps on rolling Thursday with a very similar day expected. Abundant sunshine will once again be found over the region and we'll warm up even more efficiently than Wednesday.

40s and 50s will jump into the 70s by lunchtime with highs expected to reach into the middle 70s. We'll even get a bit of a break at the lakeshore with winds taking more of a southwesterly turn.

While the evening will still feature plenty of sun, clouds will be on the increase late Thursday and into Friday ahead of our next chance of rain. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight Thursday and during the day on Friday.

