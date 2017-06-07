Forecast on repeat

Yesterday was absolutely gorgeous in Mid-Michigan and we hope you had a chance to enjoy it! If not, don't worry. We're keeping our gorgeous stretch right on rolling into your Thursday and for the weekend.

Thursday

Skies are clear again this morning and we should see very similar conditions to yesterday this afternoon with only a few clouds developing. Otherwise expect crystal clear blue skies!

Temperatures are a bit chilly this morning in the 40s and 50s, but we'll be a few degrees on either side of 70 around lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon away from the immediate lakeshore.

Your evening plans outdoors tonight should be picture perfect like last evening, with temperatures in the 70s for most of the night. With increasing cloud cover overnight, we won't be quite as chilly tomorrow morning with lows settling into the middle and upper 50s.

Friday

Clouds will be building during the overnight and we'll be mostly cloudy to start our Friday, but we should manage to stay pretty dry through the morning hours. We should be greeted with warmer temperatures to start the day as well.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop are not expected to be severe, which is always great news. Showers will linger into Friday night before coming to an end as we hit the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans Friday evening, don't cancel them yet, as the scattered nature of any showers or thunderstorms may avoid you all together.

Saturday & Sunday

We start cranking up the heat on Saturday with a jump back into the middle 80s, followed by a jump into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s on Sunday.

Saturday features plenty of sun but one thing we are watching for Sunday will be a complex of thunderstorms that may develop to our west.

If this does develop, we may have a few clouds spill off that system and head in our direction for the first half of Sunday. If this happens, that may hold temperatures back just a bit. Even so, we should still be well into the 80s, we just may not hit 90.

It's still a bit early so we'll keep our eyes on it and update you as necessary.

