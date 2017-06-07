Scattered storms bring the heat

We'll see more sun (and heat) as we head into the weekend, but before we get there we have to battle a few scattered thunderstorms Friday.

Overnight

Clouds will be on the increase overnight ahead of an approaching disturbance. Those clouds will ultimately be accompanied by a few showers after about 3:00 AM, continuing at times into the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will be held more in check thanks to the returning clouds, falling to only the upper 50s. Variable winds, generally light at 4-8 mph.

Friday

Clouds build during the overnight and we'll be mostly cloudy to start out Friday, but we should manage to stay mostly dry through the morning hours. There is a chance for a few isolated showers around daybreak, but most will stay dry until the late afternoon.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the late afternoon/ evening hours. Any storms that do develop tomorrow are not expected to be severe, which is always great news. There could be some heavy rain and some gusty winds though with any thunderstorms that do develop.

Scattered showers/ storms will linger into Friday night before coming to an end late. We will be dry as we hit the weekend. All rain activity should be out of our area by about midnight.

If you have outdoor plans Friday evening, don't cancel them yet, as the scattered nature of any showers or thunderstorms may avoid you all together, but keep an eye on the radar in case a storm does move your way.

Saturday & Sunday

We start cranking up the heat on Saturday with a jump back into the middle 80s, followed by a jump into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s for Sunday!

Saturday features plenty of sun but one thing we are watching for Saturday night into Sunday will be a complex of thunderstorms that may develop to our west.

If this does develop, we may have a few clouds spill off that system and head in our direction for the first half of Sunday. If this happens, that may hold temperatures back just a bit. Even so, we should still be well into the 80s, we just may not hit 90°.

It's still a bit early so we'll keep our eyes on it and update you as necessary.

