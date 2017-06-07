Brown recluse spider being spotted more often in Michigan

A man is in the hospital after authorities say he cut his own throat and began stabbing himself with a knife during a standoff in Frankenmuth.More >
A Texas grandmother is gaining a lot of attention on social media after doing a keg stand at a graduation party.More >
A Highlands county mother posted a video to Facebook showing her one-year-old daughter being bitten by a red rat snake.More >
Would you pay a toll to cross the Saginaw River? That's the idea being tossed around for a couple of Bay City bridges.More >
A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
The Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself played a "sick game" with another person's life, a prosecutor said Tuesday.More >
A researcher says a potentially dangerous and venomous spider is being spotted more often in Michigan.More >
Authorities say a woman rescued from a Detroit house with about 20 dogs inside has died.More >
