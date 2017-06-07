Overdoses now leading cause of death of Americans under 50

Overdoses are now the leading cause of death in Americans under the age of 50.

CBS News reports early data from the New York Times shows deaths last year likely topped 59,000, which is 19 percent more than the year before.

In Ohio alone, at least 4,100 people died from unintentional drug overdoses last year -- a 36 percent increase from 2015, when the state led the nation in overdose deaths.

Experts say the rise in deaths is likely tied to heroin or prescription painkillers, often laced with a powerful synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

The threat of drug addiction is no stranger to Mid-Michigan.

Such abuse has reached epidemic proportions in our area and continues to be a nationwide crisis.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.