Woman dies after rescue from home full of dogs

DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities say a woman rescued from a Detroit house with about 20 dogs inside has died.

Broadcasters report the woman died early Wednesday at a hospital shortly after being removed from the home on the city's east side. Emergency crews responded to a call that the woman had fallen and cut her neck.

The efforts of the emergency responders were hampered by the dogs, which are of various breeds and being removed by animal control officers and others.

