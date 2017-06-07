Detroit named best city for hockey fans

Hey, hey hockeytown!

With the 2017 Stanley Cup finals in full gear, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017's Best Cities for Hockey Fans.

Give yourself a pat on the back Red Wings fans.

Detroit was ranked as the number one city for hockey fans, topping huge cities Boston, Pittsburgh and Anaheim.

For the study, researchers ranked 72 cities based on factors such as team performance, ticket prices, stadium capacity and fan engagement.

WalletHub reports Americans are willing to pay 15 percent more, on average, to see an NHL match than an NBA game.

To see the full study results, click here.

