Summer months mean rise in car break-ins

As the summer months arrive, authorities are warning residents about night walkers who may not have the best intentions.

The City of Grand Blanc Police Department said several people called Monday, June 6 to report their cars had been broken into.

Officials want to remind residents to lock their car doors at night and remove items of value from their vehicles.

“These are often crimes of opportunity, so let's not give them the opportunities,” the department’s post on Facebook said.

If you see suspicious activity, please report it to police immediately.

“Officers would rather respond to a false alarm at the time, instead of someone being victimized later. Look out for your neighbors and let us know if you have any information on these break-ins,” the department wrote.

