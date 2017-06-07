#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dustin Thomas - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dustin Thomas

Dustin Thomas (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Dustin Thomas (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

He's wanted on criminal bench warrants out of three counties, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 25-year-old Dustin Hayward Thomas.

Thomas is 6’1” and weighs around 230 pounds.

He has three criminal bench warrants out of three separate counties, including Midland.

Police also need to speak with him in connection with an open case.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

