WantedWednesday: Searching for Dustin Thomas

He's wanted on criminal bench warrants out of three counties, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 25-year-old Dustin Hayward Thomas.

Thomas is 6’1” and weighs around 230 pounds.

He has three criminal bench warrants out of three separate counties, including Midland.

Police also need to speak with him in connection with an open case.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

