Train derailment blocks Tuscola County railroad crossing

Train derailment blocks Tuscola County railroad crossing

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A train derailment is continuing to block traffic in Tuscola County. 

Huron and Eastern Railroad Company reported the derailment at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The railroad crossing near Bradford Road and Van Geisen Road in Denmark Township, just northeast of Reese, was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. 

Officials said as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the crossing was still closed. 

