With heat arriving this weekend, where do our records stand?

Last Sunday, temperatures felt very summer-like in Mid-Michigan with plenty of places checking in with the 80s for afternoon highs. This weekend, we're cranking up the heat once again and it looks like 90s are attainable during the second half of the weekend and the start of next week.

Looking back at our official National Weather Service climate observation sites in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake, this would be our first 90 degree day since September 6th in Saginaw and Houghton Lake, and the first since August 13th in Flint.

During the summer in Mid-Michigan, our averages highs only climb to the lower 80s. So while highs in the 90s aren't uncommon in the summer months, it's usually only a value we reach every so often.

Current Records June 11th-13th

With the heat and humidity climbing, you might wonder if we're entering record territory? We'll be close.

Looking ahead at the forecast, it appears we'll be well into the 80s for highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Below is a list of the record temperatures for all three stations for June 11th-13th.

Saginaw Sunday: 95° Monday: 96° Tuesday: 94°

Flint Sunday: 96° Monday: 94° Tuesday: 96°

Houghton Lake Sunday: 87° Monday: 89° Tuesday: 89°



Right now, the warmest temperatures being projected over the weekend are in the lower 90s, which would lead to Saginaw and Flint falling just shy of their records. The way things look right now, it appears Houghton Lake has a reasonable shot to reach or possibly break those records if we manage to avoid clouds and the forecast remains dry.

It's Not The Heat, It's The Humidity

Even if the 90s aren't reached in your hometown, it may very well reach the 90s when it comes to the heat index. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body.

Dew points are expected to rise into the 60s over the weekend, giving us "air we can wear" type of feel.

Be sure to drink plenty of water over the weekend and if working outdoors, be sure to take plenty of breaks. And as always, make sure to never leave children or pets unattended in hot vehicles.

More importantly, if you've been waiting for these temperatures, enjoy them!

