Mother sentenced in brutal beating of two boys

A mother accused of beating her two young sons will spend years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Rachel Beranek on Wednesday to five to 10 years in prison for second degree child abuse.

Police said Beranek and her boyfriend, Cameron Wells, are responsible for beating Nathan and Jayden to the point they were hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys’ father, Nathan Beck, said he is still haunted by what happened to his sons.

"My 14-month-old son was tied up and tortured, stabbed multiple times. He was beaten against walls," Beck said.

The assault happened at a house in Flint last year.

Beck said his youngest son, Nathan, will be permanently disabled for the rest of his life.

Beranek was offered a plea deal in the case. She was also given credit for 411 days already served in jail.

Cameron Wells was charged with six felonies related to the abuse.

