City Market opens in downtown Bay City

It's a new beginning for a local marketplace in Mid-Michigan.

City Market opened the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Bay City.

The market aims to focus on providing access to local, farm fresh, healthy options for the entire community in a fun and educational environment.

The market also welcomes multiple food assistance programs including SNAP, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh, Prescription for Health and Double Up Food Bucks.

City Market has 30 permanent local farmers, vendors and eateries.

The grand opening will feature a variety of musical guests, tastings and sampling from vendors as well as giveaways.

