Mt. Morris firefighter accused of sex crimes

A Mt. Morris firefighter has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl.

Nathan Hyder, 26, was arraigned on June 2 on 10 different counts, including 5 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said the girl’s parents were checking her phone when they discovered nude pictures of Hyder.

When questioned, the girl told them that the two had sex, according to Pickell.

Investigators said they determined that Hyder had also solicited pictures from the teen, and had sex at least twice at Hyder’s home.

He has been placed on administrative leave following the accusations.

The City of Mt. Morris Fire Department released the following statement on the accusations:

The City of Mt Morris Fire Department takes this matter very seriously and has placed Mr. Hyder on an administrative leave pending further investigation. The City of Mt Morris Fire Department is a community oriented fire department and does not condone this type of alleged behavior. If these allegations are proven to be true swift and decisive action will be taken.

Officials are working to determine if there are other victims.

Hyder is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

He is in the Genesee County Jail on a $625,000 cash surety bond.

