Senate votes to require that students be told in-demand jobs

Middle school students would receive information about in-demand jobs in skilled trades and other industries under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to require schools to give seventh- or eighth-graders the most recent analysis of in-demand occupations in their region as part of a mandatory educational development plan that students already review.

Another measure approved unanimously Wednesday would let students earn a STEM endorsement for completing certain coursework above and beyond graduation requirements. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Supporters say the two bills would help Michigan address a shortage of qualified workers in skilled trades, manufacturing, and other fields. The legislation goes to the House for consideration next.

See Senate Bill 343 here

See Senate Bill 344 here

