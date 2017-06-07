Legislation would name portion of road after fallen soldier

Legislation is moving forward to rename part of a state highway after a fallen Mid-Michigan soldier.

The legislation would rename a section of M-71 after Pfc. Shane Cantu, a Shiawassee County native who died in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

The bill, sponsored by state Representative Ben Frederick, would rename the portion between the city limits of Owosso and Corunna as the “Pfc. Shane Cantu Veterans Memorial Highway”.

“Shane’s life had a remarkable impact on many people in our community,” said Frederick, of Owosso. “His sacrifice is still felt deeply in the cities of Owosso, where he was born, and Corunna, where he attended school. It’s only fitting for the highway connecting the two cities to be named in his honor so his sacrifice will be recognized for years to come.”

Cantu graduated from Corunna High School in 2010.

He died after insurgents threw an explosive over a wall at the base where he was serving.

Cantu was a member of the Army’s 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously to advance the legislation.

