Charge it. Credit cards being accepted at the Mackinac Bridge

No cash, no problem.

Credit cards are now being accepted in the Mackinac Bridge toll lanes.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) began testing credit card use on May 23.

There were some issues, but they’re now ready to roll it out for everyone.

“We’ve been testing the new system, and have reached the point we’re comfortable that it is operating reliably and securely,” said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney. “We’re happy this new feature is available for our customers, and we’re sure they’ll appreciate the additional convenience and option is offers.”

In the past, customers without cash or a toll card would need to park their vehicle and pay their toll in the MBA office in St. Ignace.

Depending on the amount of traffic, credit card use may be restricted to designated lanes at times.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.