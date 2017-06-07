Swastikas, graffiti, spray painted on Chesaning High School

A 17-year-old Chesaning High School student is accused of spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the school.

It was found Wednesday morning and put the high school, Chesaning Middle School, and Big Rock Elementary in secure mode for hours.

In addition to two swastikas, the messages “This is pain” and “End our pain” were scrawled on the building in red.

Saginaw County Detective Sergeant Mike Gomez said the student, from Albee Township, confessed and said he did it because he had recently been disciplined.

Gomez told TV5 the graffiti wasn’t racially motivated, but that the student just didn’t know what to write.

The school is now planning to expel the student, according to Gomez.

Some community members, such as Jeannine Hopfensperger, were surprised to hear about the vandalism.

“I’m just really shocked that somebody would do such a thing in a community like this.”

While the news wasn’t such a shock to others like Bill Lembart.

“I’m not surprised at what’s happening nowadays anymore. You know it’s amazing. It just baffles me really.”

Once a damage estimate is reached, officials will move forward with possible charges.

