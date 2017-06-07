2 Spartan football players arraigned in sexual assault case - WNEM TV 5

2 Spartan football players arraigned in sexual assault case

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

Two Michigan State football players charged in the sexual assault of a woman in a bathroom during an on-campus party in January have appeared in court.

East Lansing District Court records show Donnie Corley Jr. and Josh King -- both 19 -- were arraigned Wednesday. Demetric Vance was arraigned Tuesday.

Preliminary examinations are June 22.

Corley and the 20-year-old Vance are charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person.

A woman told police she was raped and forced to perform oral sex.

King, a defensive end, is from Darien, Illinois. Vance, a defensive back, and Corley, a receiver, are from Detroit.

The players have been dismissed from the football program.

