2 kayakers rescued from rough water

CASEVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

Two struggling kayakers got a helping hand after they started taking on water.

It happened on June 4 at 6:11 p.m. between the swim area and break wall in Caseville.

The Huron County’s Sheriff’s Department responded with a patrol boat and brought 40-year-old Christian Tabares-Velasquez of Cass City and 38-year-old Carlos Andrade of Columbia onboard.

The pair were struggling due to high winds and rough water.

They were rescued without incident.

