Witness: fire in bushes spread to Grand Blanc building

A fire that may have started in some bushes damaged a building in Grand Blanc.

Firefighters were called out to the 11000 block of S. Saginaw Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told crews that bushes outside of the building started on fire and then the flames moved to the building itself.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

