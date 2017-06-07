Vassar police warn of 'summer work' signs

The Vassar Police Department is warning residents to be wary of the summer work signs being placed around the city.

The signs advertise summer work even with no experience. The signs provide no information about what company is hiring and request interested individuals to text the phone number on the sign for more information.

Police said so far no crimes have occurred as a result of the signs, but they warn signs similar to these have been linked to human trafficking before.

The National Human Trafficking Center has categorized this type of advertising as high risk and said it indicates a high potential for human trafficking, police said.

The police have partnered with the NHTC to investigate the signs. Police are strongly discouraging anyone, especially those under 18, from contacting companies who advertise in this manner.

The NHTC said these types of signs have been linked to organizations involved with labor trafficking, police said.

The signs have been placed along the road near Vassar High School and the city's business district.

If you see the signs in your area you are encouraged to contact the NHTC at 1-888-373-7888.

These types of signs have been popping up in other parts of Mid-Michigan as well.

