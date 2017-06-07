Man dies after truck axle falls on midsection during repairs

A trash hauling company employee has been killed after a truck axle fell on his midsection as he was making repairs to the back end of the vehicle.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says the 64-year-old Warren resident was found Monday night in the facility in Pontiac, northwest of Detroit.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His death is being investigated as an industrial accident. An autopsy was scheduled.

Sheriff's officials say the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to conduct a separate investigation.

