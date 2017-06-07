Natural Resources panel to adopt fishing, deer hunting rules

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is preparing to adopt rules on fishing for several popular species and for deer hunting.

The policymaking panel is scheduled to meet Thursday at Michigan Technological University's Memorial Union Building in Houghton. Votes on deer regulations and rules for catching salmon, trout, whitefish and smelt will follow a public comment period.

Earlier, committees will get briefings from Department of Natural Resources staffers on a variety of topics.

They will include an inventory of state forest roads, trails, adaptive management of the muskellunge fishery, Upper Peninsula brook trout regulations and recommendations on antlerless deer quotas.

Other reports will deal with deadly white-nose syndrome in bats, a recent survey of Upper Peninsula moose, wildlife habitat and chronic wasting disease in deer.

