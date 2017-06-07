1 injured in Sanilac County crash

One person was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash.

It happened about 3:25 p.m. on Croswell Road and Gardner Line Road in Sanilac County.

Nichole Duda, 27, was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable southbound on Croswell Road when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

Duda was transported to Port Huron McLaren for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

