Hamady superintendent won't be reinstated

She was fired for reasons that remain unclear, but a hearing was held Wednesday night to discuss giving her back the job.

The school board voted 4-3 not to reinstate Westwood Heights School District Superintendent Salli Stevens.

Stevens was told a few weeks ago at another board meeting her contract would not be renewed.

Parents and public outcry on her departure was so strong the option to reinstate her was discussed at Wednesday's meeting. She was with the district for more than 30 years with multiple positions.

After the vote parents, teachers, faculty and students were upset with the decision.

Those who voted to dismiss Stevens did not give a reason to the public for letting her go.

Stevens said she is disappointed and discouraged. She said this came out of the blue, but all of the community support keeps her going.

