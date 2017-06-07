Cancer survivors share battle stories

A gathering on Wednesday honored those who have fought the good fight against cancer.

They came together to celebrate their victories with the help of a local medical institution.

"Doing very well. I don't have any problems," said Azubah Weaver, cancer survivor.

With good health, Weaver celebrated life after cancer with about 400 others at the Gateway Center in Mundy Township.

She was blindsided by a cancer diagnosis not too long ago.

"There was nothing I could have done different. I just got breast cancer. That's all there was to it," Weaver said.

Her fight began in 2014 after abnormalities turned up during a checkup and mammogram. Her diagnosis led to months of treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren-Flint.

Weaver's resilience pulled her through, a fighting spirit shared by many others in attendance at Wednesday's event.

"It's very important because we do connect with each other on other levels, but when we get to come in here and know that the treatment center and the doctors are here and they remember us you know, from what we've been through, it's very important. We just like to be here in fellowship," Weaver said.

For the doctors and nurses who were also at Wednesday's event, they too experience the trials and tribulations. That's what they said made the night special.

"We have survivors from one day to over 30 years that are here tonight and it's just purely to celebrate them and their journey," said Roxanne Caine, with the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

As the group shared their journeys and expressed how they are living their new lease on life, Weaver said it wouldn't be possible without the resources - the doctors who help put them on the right path.

"Thank God for the people that came forward and helped me and treated me and for the team, the medical team I had to get rid of it. It's gone. I don't have it anymore," Weaver said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.