Santa returns to Bronner's sign on I-75

Santa got a makeover!

Old Saint Nick was put back good as new on the Bronner’s sign on I-75 in Clio. The person who fixed Santa, a man best known as “Munchie,” said over the years the sign has endured several types of abuse.

“He had arrows stuck in his backside, he had been on fire, painted; anything you can imagine to destroy Santa Claus out here,” he said.

This time, Santa was being destroyed from within.

“When we got him back and we took the head off, the live baby raccoons decided it was time to evacuate and run for it,” Munchie said.

He said if no one messes with Santa, he should be good for another 20 to 30 years.

