New video may offer clues to missing Michigan teacher

The search for a missing Michigan school teacher takes a new turn.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work.

Lockhart's car was found at a Park and Ride in Portage, a few miles from her home.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report Portage police got access for the first time to the Schoolcraft teacher’s home on Wednesday.

Theresa’s husband, Christopher Lockhart, had previously refused to let police enter their home to search for evidence.

He's considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

New video and audio tapes have also surfaced that could provide new clues about the moments before Lockhart went missing.

Surveillance video recorded the sound of several gunshots on May 27 at about 11:30 a.m.

Later that same day, Portage police swung by the Lockhart’s home, and approached Theresa’s husband Chris, asking him about the gunshots neighbors said they heard.

Portage police: Hey Chris, can we talk to you?

Portage police: We got a call around 11:30 this morning, neighbors saying they heard a couple of gunshots.

Christopher Lockhart: They didn't come from here? (inaudible)

Portage police: You heard it too?

Christopher Lockhart: Yeah, I did hear it.

Shortly after police ask Lockhart about those gunshots, investigators leave, and Lockhart does as well.

In 2016, Christopher Lockhart was charged with domestic assault against his wife Theresa -- and he was ordered to have no contact with her.

Although, later Theresa did have the no contact order removed.

Neighbors said Lockhart would frequently yell at Theresa.

Portage police said they still do not know where she is, or if she's alive. They also said they consider this to be a possible homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.